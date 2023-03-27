No attendance for China at confidential G20 Meet in India's Arunachal

A confidential G20 meeting held in Itanagar, the capital city of India's Arunachal Pradesh, was not attended by China on Sunday, as per reports.

Arunachal Pradesh which is India's northeastern state has long been part of a border dispute as China continues to claim that the state is a part of Tibet. Such claims have been rejected by India in the past as it continues to claim Arunachal as an integral part of the country.

Around 50 delegates participated in the meeting which is one among many events being planned across 50 major cities before the G20 summit which will be held in the month of September in India's capital New Delhi.

Currently, India holds the G20 presidency. It still remains unclear if a protest has been officially lodged by China against India over the meeting.

No comments were made by China or India's foreign ministry so far. The meeting, which was held at the weekend, was declared confidential and no media coverage of the event was allowed.

The meeting which was held under the theme 'Research innovation initiative, gathering' was organised by the Science and Technology department.

The delegates who participated in the meeting also visited the legislative assembly of Arunachal Pradesh as well as a Buddhist monastery in Itanagar. On their arrival, the delegates were welcomed by the cultural troupes at the airport. The delegates also tasted local cuisines, officials said.

Last December, the troops of India and China were reported to have clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of the state, in a face-off which came during a border standoff which continued for a month in eastern Ladakh.

China was then accused by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of making attempts to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the LAC.

