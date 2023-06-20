'From BS-1 officers to Chairman,' Pakistan Railways employees await salaries as Eid-ul-Adha approaches

The Pakistan Railways is currently facing a challenging situation due to an economic meltdown and the aftermath of flooding. Reportedly, due to this, staff has been working without salaries.

Dawn reports that these remarks were made by Sukkur Divisional Superintendent Mehmood-ur-Rehman Lakho during an inspection of the Larkana-Kotri railway tracks. Salaries, floods and the Pakistan railways Talking to reporters, Lakho said that employees, from BS-1 officers to the chairman, have not been receiving salaries, and the number of good trains has been reduced.

However, he emphasised that the railways are working in collaboration with the federal government, which is providing full support to restore train operations on tracks affected by the floods.

As per Dawn, he conceded that the railway track from Nawabshah to Tando Masti suffered severe damage during the floods, resulting in a 25-day suspension of service.

During unprecedented rainfall and flooding in August of the previous year, approximately half of the trains, including Khushhal Khan Khatak and Bolan Mail, had to suspend operations, leading to numerous challenges for the department. Employees protest amidst extreme distress As per The Express Tribune, the country's financial crisis and the non-payment of salaries by Pakistan Railways have caused significant distress among the employees.

Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) Union (CBA) staged a protest at the diesel engine shed in Lahore to express their dissatisfaction with the delay in salary payments, particularly with Eid-ul-Adha approaching soon.

"Only a few days are left until Eid-ul-Adha," said the protestors.

Union leaders Prem Union Lahore President Fiaz Ahmed Shahzad, Secretary Khizar Hayat Baig, Senior Vice President Muhammad Jameel Malik, and organizer Haji Aziz Madi have reportedly appealed to the Railways Minister Saad Rafique and CEO Arshad Salam Khattak to resolve the salary issue promptly.

The central leader of the workers' union, Nasir Mujtaba, has demanded immediate payment of salaries. He has warned that if the issue is not resolved, protest demonstrations will be organised at railway stations across the country in the coming week.

According to the Express Tribune, the employees are not demanding advance payments, but the salaries that were due on specific dates and have not been paid yet.

This delay has caused frustration among the employees, who were anticipating double salaries this month.

As per convention, typically, in Pakistan, government employees receive an advance salary for the upcoming month on the occasion of Eid. This helps them make arrangements for the sacrificial animal for the upcoming religious occasion.



(With inputs from agencies)

