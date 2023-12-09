World’s oldest disease-causing species found: It’s 407mn-year-old fungus

The Natural History Museum of London recently unveiled fossil collections revealing what is being hailed as the oldest disease-causing fungus.

The 407-million-year-old fungus is named Potteromyces asteroxylicola, after Beatrix Potter, the renowned author of Tales of Peter Rabbit and a fungi enthusiast.

The findings, outlined in the paper call it "A fungal plant pathogen discovered in the Devonian Rhynie Chert". Published in Nature Communications, the study sheds light on Potter's pioneering drawings and fungal growth studies, positioning her as a significant figure in mycology.

Fossil samples came from Rhynie Chert

Potteromyces was discovered in fossil samples from the Rhynie Chert, a crucial geological site in Scotland. The site is known for its well-preserved Early Devonian communities of plants and animals, including fungi and bacteria.

Collaborating with mycologists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, the study proposes a historical precedent for disease-causing fungi like those affecting the UK's ash trees.

Dr Christine Strullu-Derrien, lead author and Scientific Associate at the Natural History Museum, says, "Although other fungal parasites have been found in this area before, this is the first case of one causing disease in a plant. What's more, Potteromyces can provide a valuable point from which to date the evolution of different fungus groups, such as Ascomycota, the largest fungal phylum."

"Naming this important species after Beatrix Potter seems a fitting tribute to her remarkable work and commitment to piecing together the secrets of fungi," Christine added.

First Potteromyces specimen was discovered in 2015

Christine found the first Potteromyces specimen in 2015. Its reproductive structures, known as conidiophores, had an unusual shape and formation unlike anything seen before.

The confirmation of this new species came when a second specimen, showcasing the fungus's distinct nature, was found in the collections of the National Museums of Scotland on another slide from the Rhynie Chert.

"New technology available to us, such as confocal microscopy, has enabled us to unlock more secrets from fossils housed in museum collections, such as those within the Natural History Museum," said Christine.

"When I first started work on the Rhynie Chert, it was only meant to take two or three years. It's now been 12, and I still think there is a lot to discover from this fabulous site," she further stated.