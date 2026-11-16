/ASEAN Summit: The battle for Indo-Pacific influence and the power play involving India, China and US

The 49th ASEAN Summit is underway in the Philippine capital of Manila, and as world leaders converge, this is much more than just regional cooperation, trade or diplomatic engagement.

It is about power and influence. It is essentially about who is and will shape the future of the Indo-Pacific in an increasingly fractured world order.

With India expanding its diplomatic and economic footprint, China asserting its strategic ambitions, and the United States seeking to reinforce its regional presence, Southeast Asia is emerging as one of the most consequential theatres of global geopolitics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Manila and for India, ASEAN is central to the country’s Act East Policy, its Indo-Pacific vision and its ambition to emerge as a major economic and security power.

Manila will also host the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit.

India is positioning itself as a credible partner in keeping the Indo-Pacific open, stable and governed by international law.

But the elephant in the room is China. Beijing's economic influence across Southeast Asia cannot be ignored. Its trade, investment and infrastructure influence gives it enormous leverage. But China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea has created deep anxieties, particularly among countries such as Philippines and Vietnam...and therefore, this summit assumes importance amid the current power dynamics.

China wants to preserve its regional influence. But Washington wants to prevent the Indo-Pacific from falling under Beijing's strategic dominance. But unlike the United States, India is not approaching Southeast Asia simply through the prism of containing China.

New Delhi offers an alternative based on strategic autonomy, economic cooperation, maritime partnerships and respect for national sovereignty.

In fact, in his departure statement, PM Modi indicated India's objective from the ASEAN and East Asia summits. He said, "The East Asia Summit provides an important platform for dialogue on regional and global challenges. I look forward to exchanging views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific."

With its growing economy, military capabilities and expanding global partnerships, India has placed itself as a key player at the table.

New Delhi believes closer strategic cooperation with Southeast Asian countries will help both sides deal with changing geopolitical developments and contribute to peace and stability across Asia.

The ASEAN bloc is one of India's major trading partners. Bilateral trade between India and ASEAN stands at about $122 billion. India is also pushing for the early conclusion of the India-ASEAN trade in goods agreement.

Meanwhile, China's bilateral trade exceeded $1 trillion in 2025, as per Chinese media reports. The China-Asean Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol is set to be implemented from December 1 this year.

The United States, meanwhile, has a total bilateral trade of $686 billion with the ASEAN bloc.