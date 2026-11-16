Return from the fire: Inside Starship’s historic mid-air catch

For as long as humans have reached for space, coming home has been the most frightening part of the journey. Sputnik 1, the world's first artificial satellite, ended its life in flames when it fell back towards Earth. Several spacecraft carrying astronauts have also been destroyed while returning through the atmosphere. Everyone on board was lost. Those memories explain why engineers held their breath in the early hours of Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Around 2:52 am IST, a 52-metre-tall spacecraft called Ship 42 came out of thick clouds over South Texas in the United States. It swung itself upright, like a pencil being stood on its end. Then it sank slowly between two giant mechanical arms fixed high on a launch tower. The arms closed, the craft came to a complete stop, and it hung safely above Launch Pad 2. For the first time, SpaceX, the company led by Elon Musk, had caught the upper part of its Starship rocket after a flight in orbit.

The story had begun just over 22 hours earlier. On Saturday, November 14, at 4:17 am IST, the complete Starship rocket lifted off from Starbase, the company's launch site. This was Flight 15, the fifteenth test flight of the full system. Standing 124 metres, or 407 feet, tall, Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket in the world. It is designed to carry people and equipment to the Moon and Mars.

Ship 42 climbed to about 275 kilometres above the ground and began circling the Earth in low Earth orbit, the band of space nearest to our planet. In roughly 22.5 hours it went around about 14 times. It also released 26 Starlink V3 satellites, the latest generation built to provide internet services. Three of them carried cameras. They photographed the very craft that had delivered them, much as a driver inspects a car before a long trip. The pictures showed the heat shield and other important parts. The heat shield is the protective skin that guards the vehicle against the extreme heat of return. Engineers used these images to confirm that the spacecraft was fit for the journey home.

After final checks, Ship 42 fired its engines to slow down, the step that lets a spacecraft leave orbit and come down towards Earth. It then travelled through the atmosphere, adjusting its speed and direction. Soon it stood exactly in line with Mechazilla, the giant tower that catches the rocket with its arms. Those arms, nicknamed ‘chopsticks’, did the rest. Why is such a catch so hard? Gravity drags a returning spacecraft downwards, while the force of air pushing against it, strong winds and changing weather knock it about. These forces are extremely difficult to predict accurately. Guiding a vehicle as tall as a multi-storey building to one precise spot demands extraordinary control.

The upper craft is also far harder to catch than the lower part of the rocket, the booster that pushes it off the ground. SpaceX has caught boosters three times after they used up their fuel and separated. The first success came in October 2024. The main spacecraft, however, had never been caught while returning through the air, until this flight. Not everything went as hoped. SpaceX had planned to bring back both parts during Flight 15.

However, the attempt to catch the 72-metre-long Super Heavy booster with the tower's arms was called off. The booster came down instead in the Gulf of Mexico, away from the coast. Progress in space is earned patiently, one careful step at a time. Soon afterwards, Musk and his engineers examined Ship 42 and said everything seemed to have worked properly, including the heat shield. NASA, the American space agency, welcomed the achievement. It is paying SpaceX billions of dollars to develop Starship. The aim is to carry astronauts to the Moon and land them safely on its surface later this decade.