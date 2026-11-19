In February 1945, as the Second World War was drawing to a close, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin met at Yalta to discuss the shape of the post-war world. Their deliberations would influence the political geography of Europe and the international institutions that emerged from the ruins of war.

For much of the world, however, the experience was that of an audience watching the great powers determine the rules. Countries whose futures would be profoundly affected had little say in the decisions being made.

More than eight decades later, the prospect of another meeting between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia has revived comparisons with Yalta. Whatever its outcome, the symbolism is significant: when three of the world’s most powerful leaders discuss international affairs, the place of everyone else in the emerging global order inevitably comes into question.

The world of 2026 is very different from that of 1945. Power and influence are no longer concentrated in a handful of Western capitals. China has emerged as a global power; India is increasingly consequential; Japan remains a formidable economic and technological force; and the European Union represents substantial economic and political weight. Across Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America, countries are also asserting greater independence in international affairs.

Yet, even as the world becomes more multipolar, there is a growing temptation for the most powerful countries to manage international affairs through exclusive understandings. Multipolarity cannot simply mean replacing one dominant power with several competing centres, or allowing a wider group of powerful states to determine the destinies of smaller nations. That would be little more than an expanded version of the old balance-of-power politics.

The question is not whether major powers should talk to one another. They must. It is whether the rest of the international community will remain an audience to these conversations or develop the capacity to shape them.

An opportunity for India to lead

India is particularly well placed to take the initiative. Its scale, diplomatic reach and economic weight, together with its ability to engage across geopolitical divides, give it a distinctive position. It has also consistently argued for a stronger voice for the Global South. Rather than simply seeking a larger place at existing tables, India could bring together the European Union and Japan in a leadership partnership to initiate a wider conversation on the future of global governance.

The three partners would bring complementary strengths. India offers the perspective of a major emerging power and a leading voice of the developing world. Japan contributes technological sophistication, industrial capacity and a long record of development partnerships. The European Union brings considerable economic weight, institutional experience and a commitment to multilateral engagement. India should provide the political impetus and diplomatic leadership, with Brussels and Tokyo as principal partners.

This should not become another geopolitical bloc or a counterweight to the United States, China or Russia. The initiative should be open to all interested countries, including the major powers themselves, and give meaningful representation to regions whose voices are too often marginalised—notably Africa and the Middle East, alongside Asia and Latin America.

A new Nalanda moment

The name Nalanda offers an apt inspiration. Historically, it was a meeting place for scholars and ideas from across Asia, associated with intellectual exchange and engagement across cultures. A contemporary Nalanda Dialogue could provide a platform for countries to address the fundamental questions confronting the international community—not through another declaration, but through practical proposals. The first task would be to build a shared understanding of the kind of international order countries wish to see emerge over the coming decades. That requires moving beyond general declarations about multipolarity and confronting specific questions.

How should the United Nations and its Security Council be reformed to reflect today’s distribution of power? How can international financial institutions better accommodate the needs of emerging economies? What arrangements are needed to address nuclear weapons, strategic stability, arms control and non-proliferation? How can the peaceful use of nuclear energy contribute to energy security and development? What principles should govern artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and digital sovereignty? How can trade and supply chains remain open while accommodating legitimate national security concerns? What forms of cooperation are needed on maritime security, energy and climate resilience?

A Nalanda Dialogue could bring together governments, strategic thinkers, economists, technologists and representatives of international institutions, with participation extending across Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Regional organisations, as well as individual countries, should have a meaningful role. The aim should be to identify areas of convergence, build trust across geopolitical divides and generate proposals that could find expression in existing international institutions. It should be a process of consultation and problem-solving, not an attempt to create another cumbersome bureaucracy.

Leadership beyond power politics

The United States, China and Russia will remain indispensable to any meaningful global settlement. Their interests cannot be ignored, and dialogue with them should not be replaced by competing diplomatic arrangements. But nor should the future be negotiated exclusively among them.

India, working with Japan and the European Union, could demonstrate that leadership is also exercised through convening, consultation and consensus-building. For India, this would mean moving beyond the demand for a greater voice in global affairs to helping create a framework in which a wider range of countries can be heard. In 1945, a war-weary world watched as the great powers fashioned the post-war settlement. The institutions that followed provided decades of stability and cooperation, but also reflected the unequal distribution of power of their time.