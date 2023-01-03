Iran's Supreme Court upholds two death sentences, issues another over protests

The Iranian supreme court upheld two death sentences for the killing of a paramilitary during the protests following the death of Mahsa Amini. The court also ordered retrials for three other convicts who were given death sentences for similar offences. Meanwhile, a lower court in Iran sentenced an 18-year-old to death in a similar case related to the protests which took place all around the country.

In the statement, Supreme Court said that the appeals filed by Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini "were not found to be valid, so their sentences were upheld and approved".

Also read | China warns of 'countermeasures' against countries imposing travel curbs

The capital punishment against Hamid Ghare-Hasanlou, Hossein Mohammadi and Reza Aria in the same case was overturned "due to the existence of defects in the proceedings". However, the court made it clear that the cases will be retried in wake of fresh witness testimony and evidence.

The court ruling stated that Ghare-Hasanlou, his wife and a doctor were "caught up in the chaos" and at present, no one of them could be directly implicated in the death of the paramilitary.

During the protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a member of the Basij paramilitary force called Ruhollah Ajamian was killed in Karaj. 11 people were charged with involvement to the incident and the majority of them were handed long prison sentences.