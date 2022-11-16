Iranian security forces open fire at Tehran metro station amid ongoing protests

The situation in Iran escalated once again on Wednesday as security forces opened fire on protesters at a metro station in Tehran. Videos and pictures shared on the social media showed that the forces attacked the protesters who had gathered to protest against the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and they even beat up women who were not wearing the mandatory hair coverings in public.

The videos showed that the metro station was crowded with people – some of whom were protesting Amini’s death – and the forces ended up hitting them with batons and sticks.

The protests have also intensified in the past few days as it is the third anniversary of “Bloody November” when several protesters were killed in Iran for protesting against fuel prices.

Amini was detained by the morality police for not wearing the hijab in public and later, she was found dead with signs of trauma to her head and body. The death sparked massive protests all around the country and women came out in public to burn hijabs and cut their hair as a mark of rebellion.

Following the protests, Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights said that 326 people have died till now and more than 15,000 protesters have been arrested for showing their dissent in public.

The Iranian authorities have already started sentencing the protesters to lengthy prison terms and till now, courts in Tehran have handed out the death sentence to five people. While the United States and various western countries have imposed sanctions on Iran, it has not stopped the government from implementing tougher measures.