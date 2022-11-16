Iran issues second death sentence to ‘rioter’ linked to 'anti-hijab' protests

An Iranian court has issued a second death sentence against a “rioter”, for violence linked to the widespread protests following Mahsa Amini's death, said the judiciary. This comes days after Iran handed down its first death sentence linked to the demonstrations.

The judiciary's Mizan Online website on late Tuesday said, “A revolutionary court sentenced to death another defendant accused of terrorising people in the street using a bladed weapon, setting fire to the motorcycle of a citizen, and attacking a person with a knife.” It added, that the accused “is an enemy of God for using bladed weapons that caused terror,” reported the AFP.

This comes after the first unidentified convict was issued a death sentence by a court in Tehran, on Sunday, for “setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security” as well as for being “an enemy of God and corruption on earth.” The latter is deemed the most serious offence under Iranian law, said the report.

On the same day, five others were sentenced to five to 10 years in prison for “gathering and conspiring to commit crimes against national security and disturbing public order”, Mizan said earlier. Notably, since the sentences have been issued in a court of the first instance they can be appealed.

Earlier this month, the judiciary also reportedly charged more than 750 people in three provinces of the country for their alleged involvement in such incidents. Iranian authorities have termed these protests as “riots” which have led to the deaths of several people mostly protesters as well as police personnel.

The protests first erupted in mid-September, earlier this year, following Amini’s death in police custody after she was arrested for her alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code for women by the country’s morality police for 'inappropriate' attire. So far, more than 2,000 people have been charged and more than half of them are in Iran’s capital Tehran.

