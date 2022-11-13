Iran issues first death sentence to accused linked to 'anti-hijab' riots

In the wake of widespread protests following Mahsa Amini's death, Iran handed down its first death sentence related to involvement in "riots," as per to the judiciary's Mizan Online website. According to Mizan Online, the accused was found guilty of one of Iran's most serious crimes, "setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly, and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security," as well as "an enemy of God and corruption on earth," and was sentenced to death by a Tehran court. Five others who were found guilty of "gathering and plotting to conduct crimes against national security and upsetting public order" by a different Tehran courts were given jail sentences ranging from five to 10 years.

All those convicted can challenge the court, Mizan added.

Authorities are calling the protests "riots" since they have resulted in the deaths of dozens of people, mostly protesters but also security personnel.

The judiciary reported charging more than 750 people in three provinces for their involvement in such incidences earlier on Sunday.

Since the protests started in the mid of September, more than 2,000 people have already been charged, with about half of them in Tehran, the capital itself.

