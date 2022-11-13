Iran accuses more than 750 people of 'incitement to killing' in 'recent riots'

In the midst of widespread demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini, local media stated that Iran's judiciary had accused more than 750 individuals in three provinces for taking part in "recent riots".

Since the protests started in mid-September, more than 2,000 people have already been accused, with about half of them in Tehran, according to judicial data.

The disturbances, which the authorities have referred to as "riots," have resulted in the deaths of dozens of individuals, most of whom were protesters but also included security officers.

164 persons have been charged "after the recent riots," according to Mojtaba Ghahremani, head of the court for the southern province of Hormozgan, the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported on Sunday.

According to the website, they are accused of "incitement to killing," "harming security forces," "propaganda against the regime," and "damaging public property," among other charges. Their trials will start "from Thursday in the presence of their lawyers," the website added.

According to Abdol-Mehdi Mousavi, the judiciary's chief, 276 additional persons have been charged in the Markazi province in the centre of the country, according to state news agency IRNA.

However, 100 young people were freed after promising to refrain from taking part in any more "riots," according to IRNA.

Asadollah Jafari, the head of the judiciary in the central province of Isfahan, reported that 316 cases had been brought in connection with the current unrest.

Also Read: Biden urges Japan & S Korea to join hands on N Korean and Chinese threat

He was quoted as stating late Saturday by the Tasnim news agency as claiming that twelve had already been tried.

Days after being detained by the morality police for allegedly violating the country's stringent clothing codes for women, Amini passed away on September 16.

Authorities have refuted accusations made by international rights organisations that 15,000 people had been jailed as a result of the protests.

(with inputs from agencies)

