/Winter looms, infiltration attempts surge: Security forces tighten vigil along LOC in Jammu and Kashmir

As winter approaches, the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a sharp escalation in tensions, marked by a significant rise in infiltration attempts and intensified cross-border activities. The region's volatile border is heating up, with increased terrorist movements and security challenges, underscoring the growing complexities of maintaining stability in this strategically critical area.

As heavy snowfall blankets the higher ranges beyond November, terrorist infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir becomes increasingly challenging due to snow-covered passes. This seasonal barrier prompts a surge in infiltration attempts in the pre-winter period. In response, security forces have significantly heightened vigilance and bolstered defences along the LoC to thwart these threats and maintain robust border security.

''The information that we keep getting about the terror launchpads being made by our neighbouring country, to send across terrorists into our territory. Along with the Indian Army, the BSF is making sure to secure the borders. We usually see before the arrival of winters, there is an increase in the infiltration bids, and keeping that in mind, the security on the border has been beefed up, ' said Satish S Khandare, ADG BSF.

Security forces have received intelligence indicating that over 120 terrorists are stationed at launchpads across the border, poised to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir and disrupt the region's peace. To counter this imminent threat, the forces have significantly reinforced the border security grid, enhancing surveillance and fortifying defences along the Line of Control to prevent any incursions and maintain stability.

''Terrorist launch pads remain operational, with approximately 100-120 foreign terrorists positioned and eager to infiltrate. However, our robust anti-infiltration measures are highly vigilant, effectively preventing any unauthorised entry into our territory. With two months until the onset of winter, our forces remain on high alert to ensure no infiltrations occur, '' said Ashok Yadav, IG BSF Kashmir.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, conducted a successful anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil Sector of Kupwara district, North Kashmir. The operation resulted in the neutralization of two terrorists, thwarting their attempt to breach the border and disrupt peace in the region.

''OP AMAR, Kupwara. Based on specific intelligence input by JKP & corroborated by sources and agencies, regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by # IndianArmy and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Machhal Sector, Kupwara on 13 Oct 2025. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists. Large quantity of weapons and equipment was recovered. Operation is in progress, '' said Indian Army.