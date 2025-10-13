Google Preferred
  Indian Army fires warning shots after suspicious movement detected along LoC

Indian Army fires warning shots after suspicious movement detected along LoC

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Oct 13, 2025, 23:26 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 23:26 IST
For representational purpose only Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Additional forces have been deployed to the area, and a comprehensive search operation is underway to ensure no infiltration has occurred

Indian Army troops stationed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kumkadie area of Machil sector, Kupwara district, north Kashmir, fired warning shots late on Monday (October 13) evening after observing suspicious movement near the border. According to sources, the troops detected activity that suggested a potential infiltration attempt, prompting them to fire a few rounds as a precautionary measure. Additional forces have been deployed to the area, and a comprehensive search operation is underway to ensure no infiltration has occurred. Further details are awaited as the situation develops.

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...

