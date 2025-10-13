/Indian Army fires warning shots after suspicious movement detected along LoC

Indian Army troops stationed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kumkadie area of Machil sector, Kupwara district, north Kashmir, fired warning shots late on Monday (October 13) evening after observing suspicious movement near the border. According to sources, the troops detected activity that suggested a potential infiltration attempt, prompting them to fire a few rounds as a precautionary measure. Additional forces have been deployed to the area, and a comprehensive search operation is underway to ensure no infiltration has occurred. Further details are awaited as the situation develops.