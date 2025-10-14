Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed along LoC during an infiltration bid

Indian security forces have eliminated two terrorists in an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil Sector of Kupwara district, North Kashmir. On Monday (Oct 13) evening, alert Indian Army troops stationed along the LoC detected suspicious movement near the border and fired warning shots to deter potential infiltrators. The intruders responded with gunfire, triggering a fierce exchange of fire with the security forces.

During the intense firefight, the security forces successfully neutralised two terrorists. Their bodies, visible at the operation site, are yet to be recovered, and efforts are underway to ascertain their identities. The operation in the rugged terrain of the Machil Sector continues as security forces maintain heightened vigilance to ensure the area is secure and to thwart any further infiltration attempts.