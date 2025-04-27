The Indian Navy on Sunday (Apr 27) successfully conducted multiple anti-ship missile firings in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating its long-range precision offensive strike capabilities.

Advertisment

In an X post, the Indian Navy said, “Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike.

Also read | Do not be fooled! This list of Pahalgam terror attack victims is FAKE | Fact check

The Indian Navy shared a video of BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being launched from a fleet of warships, showcasing the Navy’s readiness and operational prowess.

Advertisment

“Indian Navy stands #CombatReady #Credible and #FutureReady in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests Anytime Anywhere Anyhow,” it added.

#IndianNavy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike.#IndianNavy stands #CombatReady #Credible and #FutureReady in safeguarding the nation’s maritime… pic.twitter.com/NWwSITBzKK — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 27, 2025

Also read | Kevin Hart cancels Indian leg of his 'Acting My Age' tour after Pahalgam terrorist attack

Advertisment

Earlier on Thursday (Apr 24), the Navy’s indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Surat, successfully test-fired the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM) system.

The MR-SAM system, which was developed jointly with Israel, is effective against both surface-to-surface missiles and aerial threats. It has an interception range of around 70 kilometres.

Also read | Pahalgam attack ‘reminder of...', FBI director Kash Patel assures US' 'full support' to India

“Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea skimming target marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities.,” the Navy posted on X.

#IndianNavy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer #INSSurat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea skimming target marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities.



Proud moment for #AatmaNirbharBharat!@SpokespersonMoD… pic.twitter.com/hhgJbWMw98 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 24, 2025

Indian Army demonstrates preparedness

In a video on X, the Indian Army also demonstrated its operational readiness. “Always Prepared, Ever Vigilant - Indian Army,” it said.

The successful drills and display of India’s defence forces come amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Watch | Pahalgam terror attack: Home minister asks Delhi police commissioner to beef up security

Earlier, Pakistan issued a notification announcing upcoming missile firings in the Arabian Sea region.

On Tuesday afternoon (Apr 22), at least 27 people, mainly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in a horrific terror attack. The region is a popular tourist spot and is located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.