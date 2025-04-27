FBI Director Kash Patel strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, describing it as a stark reminder of the ongoing global threat posed by terrorism.

In his statement, he offered condolences to the victims' families and reaffirmed the United States' full support to the Indian government in its fight against terrorism.

“The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir -- and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government. This is a reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism. Pray for those affected. Thank you to the men and women of law enforcement who answer the call in moments like these,” Patel said in a post on X.

This is a reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism. Pray for those affected.… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 26, 2025

In one of the biggest terror attacks since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, terrorists opened fire on tourists on Tuesday (Apr 22), in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley, killing 26 people.

Patel's statement comes after United States President Donald Trump spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Apr 23) and condemned the terror attack.

“President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Reacting to the terror attack, Trump said the act was a "bad one".

“I am very close to India, and I'm very close to Pakistan, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that. That was a bad one (terrorist attack)," Trump said.

“There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. It's been the same, but I am sure they'll figure it out one way or the other. I know both leaders. There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been,” he added.