Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 shocked India with its brutality as 26 people were killed by terrorists on the basis of religion. Survivors of the harrowing tragedy have recounted details of how they were targeted for not being Muslim. As the nation mourns the loss, a propaganda message claiming that most of the 26 victims were, in fact, Muslims is circulating on social media, warned PIB Fact Check on X.

Pahalgam: Fake list

As per PBI, the nodal agency of the Government of India to disseminate information to the print and electronic media on government, there is "a list is being shared on social media claiming to contain names of the victims of #PahalgamTerrorAttack".

The government agency stressed that the "list is fake" and warned the public to only trust official sources.

"Beware! Trust only official Government of India sources for authentic information," it noted.

It also shared a screenshot of the purported list, which claims that "out of 26 dead 15 are Muslim names".

"This exposes Godi Media who are shouting since last one day," adds the message that has Muslim sounding names with states including Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra etc.

A list is being shared on social media claiming to contain names of the victims of #PahalgamTerrorAttack#PIBFactCheck



✔️The list is #fake



✔️Beware! Trust only official Government of India sources for authentic Information pic.twitter.com/ylOWAd7FeP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 26, 2025

Pahalgam victims real list

On 22 April 2025, India's Kashmir was hit by one of the worst terror attacks in the region since Pulwama in 2019.

Sushil Nathyal – Indore

Syed Adil Hussain Shah – Pahalgam

Hemant Suhas Joshi – Mumbai

Vinay Narwal – Haryana

Atul Shrikant Moni – Maharashtra

Neeraj Udhawani – Uttarakhand

Bitan Adhikari – Kolkata

Sudeep Neupane – Nepal

Shubham Dwivedi – Uttar Pradesh

Prashant Kumar Satpathi – Odisha

Manish Ranjan – Bihar

N. Ramachandra – Kerala

Sanjay Lakshman Lali – Mumbai

Dinesh Agarwal – Chandigarh

Sameer Guhar – Kolkata

Dileep Dasali – Maharashtra

J. Sachandra Moli – Vishakhapatnam

Madhusudan Somisetty – Bengaluru

Santosh Jaghda – Maharashtra

Manju Nath Rao – Karnataka

Kastuba Ganvotay – Maharashtra

Bharat Bhushan – Bengaluru

Sumit Parmar – Gujarat

Yatesh Parmar – Gujarat

Tagehalying – Arunachal Pradesh

Shaileshbhai H. Himmatbhai Kalathia – Gujarat

New Delhi has blamed the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba for the attack and announced sweeping retaliatory measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, expulsion of Pakistani military officials, visa cancellations, and the closure of the Attari border post.

Pakistan has rejected India's accusations as "frivolous," warning that any disruption of the water treaty would be seen as an "act of war." In retaliation to India's actions, Islamabad has closed its airspace to Indian carriers and halted trade, even through third countries. The South Asian nation also suspended the Shimla Agreement.

