Pahalgam terror attack: In the aftermath of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, the UT's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has issued an emotional statement for the tourists.

Addressing visitors to "Heaven on Earth" Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah appealed for them to stay. He said that the tourist's departure in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives serves the motives of the terrorists behind the attack.

'It may make our enemies win'

The J&K CM, speaking to reporters on Saturday (Apr 26) he acknowledged the fear tourists must be experiencing: "I can understand the fear among the tourists. Those who come here on a vacation don't want to experience any fear".

However, he added that the fear can empower the terrorists.

"I want to tell them that if they leave Kashmir during these times, then it may make our enemies win. They targeted tourists because they wanted to send all the tourists out of Kashmir."

"Helicopters could not land here. After the incident of Pahalgam, I got the chance to come here today... I want to assure the people that we are with them. Their biggest demand is that they want to be settled elsewhere. The DC has already been instructed about it...," he added.

Pahalgam attack to affect J&K's tourism

It is feared that the horrific attack could deal a significant blow to tourism in J&K. May is typically a high visitor volume month for the Union territory; however, travel and tour operators are already reporting a surge in cancellations.

The April 22 attack may also affect the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. This year's pilgrimage will begin on 3 July 2025 and conclude on 9 August 2025.

Nevertheless, as per a Times of India report, despite the attack, tourists have started returning to Pahalgam, the scene of the terror attack that was completely shut down from April 22 to 24.