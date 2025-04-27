In the 121st Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronise terrorism.... At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, enemies of the nation and J&K did not like it. Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed once again. That is why such a big conspiracy was hatched. In this war against terrorism, the unity of the nation is our biggest strength... We must strengthen our resolve to face this challenge."