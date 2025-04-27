In the 121st Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronise terrorism.... At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, enemies of the nation and J&K did not like it. Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed once again. That is why such a big conspiracy was hatched. In this war against terrorism, the unity of the nation is our biggest strength... We must strengthen our resolve to face this challenge."
Will give befitting reply to perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack, says PM Modi
