Varun Singh: Lone survivor of chopper crash that took life of India's CDS Bipin Rawat succumbs to injuries

The Indian Air Force (IAF) announced on Wednesday that Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the December 8 IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, had died of his injuries.

India's most senior military commander, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 others were killed in a plane crash in Coonoor.



In a tweet Wednesday, the IAF said: “IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family.”

"Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," posted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Group Captain Singh, a decorated officer, was serving as the liaison officer for Gen Rawat, India's top military official, on his visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

He was conferred the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft developed a major technical snag last year.

His brother served in the Indian Navy, while his father, Col (retd) KP Singh, was a member of the Army Air Defence.

He is survived by his wife and two children.



