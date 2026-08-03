/Two Congress MLAs resign over non-inclusion in Karnataka cabinet expansion

Two Congress MLAs resigned from the Karnataka legislative assembly on Monday for not being included in the cabinet expansion. Disgruntled MLAs Yashavantarayagouda V Patil from Indi and Belur Gopalakrishna from Sagar announced their resignations ahead of the swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers.

Soon after Patil gave his resignation to deputy speaker Rudrappa Lamani at Vidhana Soudha, his supporters staged a protest in Bengaluru, alleging unfair treatment to their leader.

Speaking to reporters after his resignation Patil said that his name was in the list but got removed at the last moment.

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"I have been watching the developments within the party; ultimately today, during the expansion, our leadership failed to keep the promise made. So, without any other option, it was inevitable for me to resign. I have submitted the resignation," he said.

Further speaking Patil alleged that "The situation in Vijayapura district is that loyalty and honesty are not valued in the Congress party."

Sagar assembly seat MLA Belur Gopalakrishna also criticised his party Congress saying “Doesn’t ordinary MLA deserve to be Minister and serve people.”

“Leaders say to induct new faces but where are new faces in the list," he added further.

The Congress government inducted 19 ministers, including Santosh Lad, B Nagendra into the state cabinet at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru today. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to the newly inducted ministers.

Among the 19 ministers who were inducted in the cabinet, six were part of the previous government led by Siddaramaiah but senior ministers like HC Mahadevappa, HK Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao were left out.

The expansion comes about two months after D K Shivakumar took charge as chief minister of the state.