Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, drones were sighted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on Monday (May 12).

PM Modi on Monday (May 12) addressed the nation for the first time after Operation Sindoor, warning Pakistan that India's patience has limits when it comes to cross-border terrorism and stressing to dismantle their terror infrastructure.

Operation Sindoor: Drones sighted in J&K's Samba shortly after PM Modi's address; 'They are being engaged,' says Army sources

Despite a ceasefire agreement that was reached on Saturday (May 10) drones were sighted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on Monday (May 12).

'Terror and talks can't go together': PM Modi warns Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, says 'dismantle terror infrastructure'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a firm warning to Pakistan on Monday (May 12) during his first address to the nation following Operation Sindoor, India’s military retaliation after the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 Indian citizens, most of them tourists.

'Could have been a bad nuclear war': Trump reacts to India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement

US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 12) reacted to the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement saying "It could have been a bad nuclear war."

'After being badly beaten...': Pakistan appealed to whole world post India's Operation Sindoor, PM Modi says

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 12) stressed that after India's retaliatory action, Pakistan begged the world to reduce tensions after being badly beaten.

‘Terrorists wiped off our women’s Sindoor, we obliterated their headquarters’: PM Modi explains symbolism behind ‘Operation Sindoor’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday (May 12) for the first time since the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, a military response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indians, most of them tourists.

Operation Sindoor | 'Action on Pakistan only paused for now': PM Modi says future steps will be taken based on Pak behaviour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 12) addressed the nation two days after the India-Pakistan ceasefire and warned that the retaliation against Pakistan remains on hold.

WION DataLabs: Pakistan got $22 billion from the IMF in 25 years, but spent $185 billion on its military

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently approved a fresh $2.3 billion package for Pakistan. Out of this, $1 billion will be given immediately under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and $1.3 billion will come through a new Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

Trump signs executive order aiming to slash drug costs in US by 50%

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday that aims to cut prescription drug costs in the US by aligning what the government pays for certain medications with the prices paid in other countries. The order, experts say, is far more aggressive than the one during Trump’s first term to cut drug costs, which was blocked by a federal judge and failed hence.



John Abraham’s The Diplomat true story: How India envoy JP Singh rescued Uzma Ahmed from Pakistan

In 2017, the entire nation was shocked by the story of Uzma Ahmed, who was rescued from Pakistan and called the "daughter of India" by then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Eight years later, John Abraham's film The Diplomat brings her story to the silver screen, depicting the real-life ordeal of Uzma and how the Indian envoy, J.P. Singh, played a pivotal role in bringing her back.

Virat Kohli even eclipses Sachin on cultural influence - Ian Chappell’s huge praise for Test giant

Sachin Tendulkar could be a more successful Test cricketer, but Virat Kohli’s influence on cultural and psychological impact on India’s cricketing identity is larger, former Australia captain Ian Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo. On Monday (May 9), Virat took to social media to announce his Test retirement, ending a glorious yet proud 14-year career in the whites.