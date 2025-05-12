Sachin Tendulkar could be a more successful Test cricketer, but Virat Kohli’s influence on cultural and psychological impact on India’s cricketing identity is larger, former Australia captain Ian Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo. On Monday (May 9), Virat took to social media to announce his Test retirement, ending a glorious yet proud 14-year career in the whites.

Chappell, who held the reins of the Australian cricket team in his time, feels Kohli has been the incandescent heart of Indian cricket, adding he did more than just score runs as he redefined expectations and further symbolised the unapologetic India of the 21st century.

“It closes the chapter on the most transformative figure in Indian cricket since Sachin Tendulkar; perhaps Kohli even eclipses him in terms of cultural influence and psychological impact on India’s cricketing identity,” Chappell wrote after Kohli decided to step aside from the Test format.

“Kohli, the incandescent heart of Indian cricket for over a decade, did not just score runs. He redefined expectations, challenged conventions, and symbolised the self-assured, unapologetic India of the 21st century,” the former Australian captain added.

Kohli featured in 123 Tests and scored 9230 runs, averaging over 46. He loved playing against the mighty Aussies, against whom he scored nine Test centuries, including his maiden and final ones. While his first Test ton came at the Adelaide Oval in 2012, his last was at the Optus Stadium in Perth during India’s last away tour of Australia in 2024/25.

Writing about Kohli’s love affair with the Australians, Chappell said he was the most Australian non-Australian cricketer ever. Like those from Down Under, Kohli wore pride on his sleeves every time he took the field and was loudly confident about his game.

“Virat Kohli is the most Australian non-Australian cricketer we’ve ever seen,” Chappell wrote. “He was – a snarling warrior in whites, never giving an inch, always demanding more. Not just of his bowlers, his fielders or his opposition, but first and foremost, of himself.”

How Kohli changed Indian Cricket

Reflecting on the time when India struggled against most overseas teams on away tours, not because of the skill but because of the psychological inferiority, Chappell said the new reign of Indian captains changed that about their cricket, and Kohli had a role to play in that.

“There was a time when Indian cricket, particularly overseas, bore an air of respectful submission – playing with technical skill, yes, but often with psychological inferiority.

“That changed in stages. Sourav Ganguly gave Indian cricket a new spine. MS Dhoni brought ice-cold leadership and white-ball dominance. But Kohli? Kohli lit the fire. He tore the script and authored a new one, where India was not just competitive abroad but expected to win,” Chappell explained.