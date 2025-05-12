Virat Kohli Retirement: Star India batter Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli retires from Tests having scored 9,230 runs from his 123 Tests, with 30 Test centuries and 31 fifties to his name.

The decision comes after Rohit Sharma made a surprising announcement to call time on his career in the longest format of the game last week.

He took it to Instagram to announce his retirement. He posted, "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life."

"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off."

