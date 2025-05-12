Virat Kohli is a walking great, perhaps the greatest cricketer of his time. Having accomplished unbelievable feats in abundance during his 14-year stint in the whites that ended on Monday (May 12) as he announced his Test retirement via a social media post, Kohli called time on a glorious yet proud career. Meanwhile, social media was flooded with congratulatory posts, all showering love and shock over his decision, one of which included Tennis legend Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic enjoys watching any little cricket he does, having shared space with some of the top modern-day names like Steve Smith during one of the Australian Open segments earlier. He is not new to the gentlemen’s game, like his peers Roger Federer and Andy Murray, who have also admitted admiration for cricket and a few of its greats, making it a crossover that shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Per several reports, Kohli informed the BCCI about his intentions to do away with Tests just ahead of the five-match England series starting June 20 in Leeds. While the BCCI officials confirmed those developments by trying to have a highly influential Indian cricketer try to persuade Virat to do a U-Turn on his decision, Kohli’s final call shocked most of the cricketing fraternity.

On Monday, he took to Instagram to announce his Test retirement.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life," Kohli said in a social media statement.

"There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile,” he wrote.

Djokovic’s message for Kohli

Djokovic posted an Instagram story on Monday, writing, ‘Incredible Innings’, while congratulating Kohli on a decorated Test cricket career.

In whites, Virat played 123 matches, scoring 9230 runs, including seven double hundreds.