Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a firm warning to Pakistan on Monday (May 12) during his first address to the nation following Operation Sindoor, India’s military retaliation after the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 Indian citizens, most of them tourists.

In his speech, PM Modi made it clear that India's patience has limits when it comes to cross-border terrorism.

'Water and blood cannot flow together'

Without mincing words, PM Modi warned Islamabad, “Pakistan must dismantle its terror infrastructure; there is no other path to peace.”

He added, “Terror and talks cannot go together and water and blood cannot flow together.”