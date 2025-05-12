As tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in the past two weeks, the famous Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad was vandalised by protesters, demanding them to change the store's name.

The Karachi Bakery is known for its fruit and Osmania biscuits and has received criticism amid the rising India-Pak tensions.

On Sunday, a group of 10-15 men gathered outside the 73-year-old bakery and raised "anti-Pakistan slogans", news agency PTI reported.

The protesters gathered in front of Karachi Bakery at Shamshabad, holding tricolour flags, and allegedly tried to damage the bakery's nameboard by hitting it with sticks.

Is it an Indian brand or Pakistan's brand?

The Karachi Bakery took to its social media Instagram, saying that the bakery is a 100% Indian brand, founded in Hyderabad.

"Karachi Bakery is 100% Indian Brand, founded in Hyderabad, India in 1953. Our name is a part of our history, not our nationality," it read on Instagram.

"Please SUPPORT US for who we are...an Indian Brand SERVING India with LOVE," he added.

“We request the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and senior officers of administration to support to prevent any change in the name. People are putting up tricolour in the outlets of the bakery across the city. Kindly support us as we are an Indian brand and not a Pakistani brand," the owners of Karachi Bakery, Rajesh and Harish Ramanani told PTI.

Earlier in 2019 also, the bakery chain faced backlash after the Pulwama terror attack. At that time, protesters barged into the bakery's outlet in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar and asked them to change the outlet's name.

