In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 12) stressed that after India's retaliatory action, Pakistan begged the world to reduce tensions after being badly beaten.

PM Modi continued that by then Indian army already destroyed the terrorist infrastructure on a large scale.

"After India's aggressive action, Pakistan started looking for ways to escape. Pakistan was appealing to the world to reduce tensions and after being badly beaten, the Pakistani army contacted our DGMO on the afternoon of May 10," he said during his first address after Operation Sindoor.

"By then, we had destroyed the infrastructure of terrorism on a large scale and the terrorists were killed. Therefore, when Pakistan said that it would not show any further terrorist activity and military audacity, India also considered it...," PM Modi added.

'Pakistan pleaded with India to stop attacks'

Prime Minister Modi said that Pakistan urged India to stop attacks, but India only considered when they promised to stop their misadventure.

“Pakistan pleaded with us to stop attacks but we considered it only after they promised to stop their misadventure," he said.

He said that Pakistan slumped into gloom after India's attack on terror camps, however, they dared to attack us rather than helping fight terror.

He added, "The entire world saw how Pakistani drones were downed into dumps by our military might. India has struck at the heart of Pakistan, our missiles attacked with precision to damage their air bases."

PM Modi also confirmed further that more than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in Indian attack on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He said that the Indian government gave full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists.

"We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists..."

PM added, "Enemy has now realised consequences of removing 'sindoor' from forehead of our women; Operation Sindoor was not just a name."

