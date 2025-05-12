Following days of escalating tensions, ceasfire, it's violation and more - India's PM Narenda Modi addressed the nation for the first time since Operation Sindoor.

I want to salute the Indian Army and would like to thank the intelligence agencies

On 22 April, in Pahalgam, the barbarism that terrorists have shown have shaken the country and the world. Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion

Our forces launched precision strikes on terrorists inside Pakistan; No one imagined the scale of our action

Every terrorist now knows what’s the price of removing 'sindoor' of women

Muridke has been a global hub of terrorism

Indian armed forces attacked the terrorist sites in Pakistan. Terrorists wouldn't have dreamed that India would take such big steps... When Indian missiles and drones attacked those sites in Pakistan, it was not just the buildings of the terrorists, but their courage was thrashed.

Our strong air defence systems destroyed their missiles in air itself

In three days only we destroyed Pak

Many terror bosses ran free in Pakistan, they were neutralised in one blow

They also contacted our DGMO, until then we had destroyed the terror infra

Pakistan was begging across the world to ease the tension between India and Pak

Pakistan said it will neither indulge in any terror activity or army escalation in future against India

We have only paused the mission to eliminate terrorists in Pakistan

Operation sindoor is new india policy against terror and it is the new normal and red line

India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail

Terrorist attack on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms

All our forces are on constant alert; now, Operation Sindoor is our policy against terror - we have set a new normal in war on terror

Pakistan has to eradicate terror infra to survive, terror and talk cant go together