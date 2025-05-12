Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday evening, and in his impassioned speech said that India had demolished the “global terrorism universities of Bahawalpur and Muridke in Pakistan” during Operation Sindoor.

“Bahawalpur and Muridke were the epicentres of global terror; the London tube bombing, 9/11 attacks, and Mumbai attacks, were all linked to these places. So India destroyed these terrorists’ dens,” Modi added.

He said more than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.



“When our missiles and drones destroyed terror sites in Pakistan, not only their buildings but their spirit was also demolished,” Modi said in his address on India’s precision strikes early on May 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 unarmed civilians on April 22.

In a strong statement, the PM stressed that India will now not view terrorists and their state sponsors as separate entities and will hit them hard alike.

“Operation Sindoor is now the country’s new policy against terrorism, which has drawn a new line,” he added.

“India has struck at the heart of Pakistan, our missiles attacked with precision to damage their air bases. Pakistan slumped into gloom after our attack on terror camps but they dared to attack us rather than helping fight terror,” he said.

“More than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in the Indian attack. Terrorists who were openly conspiring against India were roaming freely in Pakistan, but India slaughtered them in just one go,” he said.

Calling India’s action a “huge setback for Pakistan,” PM Modi added that the strikes targeted the infrastructure of cross-border terrorism. He said that India paused military action only after Pakistan pleaded for it and gave assurances of ceasing further attacks.

“...We have just paused our attacks on the terrorist and military sites of Pakistan...” “Pakistan ki tayyari seema par vaar ki thi lekin Bharat ne Pakistan ke seene par vaar kar diya (Pakistan was expecting attack on the border and was preparing for it but India attacked Pakistan on its chest),” said Modi.

PM Modi added that Operation Sindoor was a powerful demonstration of the country’s strength and resolve.

“We have seen the country’s strength and restraint in the last few days. Every Indian salutes our armed forces, scientists, secret services,” he added.



Referring to the April 22 terror attack, Modi said, “On 22 April the cruelty shown by terrorists shook the country. People were shot brutally before their families. Pahalgam was an attempt to break the spirit of the country.”

“We gave operational freedom to the armed forces to eliminate terrorists. We have given a free hand to our armed forces to take on terrorism,” the prime minister said.

“Our brave soldiers displayed valour during Operation Sindoor and achieved success. Operation Sindoor is not just a name, it is symbolic of the nation’s emotions.”