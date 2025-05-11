The Indian Navy was in full readiness and capable of striking anywhere on land or sea, including Karachi, when India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Vice Admiral AN Pramod said on Sunday during a joint media briefing of all three forces on Operation Sindoor.

“Our forces remained forward deployed in the Arabian Sea in a decisive posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, at the time of our choosing,” Vice Admiral Pramod said.

The Navy’s deployment virtually forced the Pakistani ships to stay put in the harbour or near the coast, the Vice Admiral said, revealing the role played by the naval forces.

The Navy’s carrier battle groups, surface forces, submarines, and aviation assets were deployed with full combat readiness shortly after the Pahalgam attack.

The Navy conducted live-firing drills, launch tests, and combat operational drills in the Arabian Sea after the Pahalgam attack once the government vowed “unimaginable punishment” to the perpetrators.

“We tested and refined tactics and procedures at sea during multiple weapon firings in the Arabian Sea within 96 hours of the terrorist attack. The aim was to revalidate our crew, armaments, equipment, and platform readiness to deliver various ordnance on selected targets precisely,” he said.

“The Indian Navy maintained seamless maritime domain awareness throughout and was entirely aware of the locations and movement of Pakistani units,” he added.

“Along with the kinetic action by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, the overwhelming operational edge of Indian Navy at sea contributed towards Pakistan’s urgent request for a ceasefire yesterday,” he said.

Vice Admiral Pramod, the Director General of Naval Operations, said that the Navy remains alert and ready to “respond decisively to any inimical action by Pakistan or Pakistan-based terrorists”.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck the terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

The Army and the Air Force launched precision strikes and destroyed large swathes of terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, as the Navy remained on standby.