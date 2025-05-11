India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) on Sunday (May 11) held a press briefing to give updates on Operation Sindoor.

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti (Director General Air Operations), Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai (Director General of Military Operations), Vice Admiral AN Pramod (Director General Naval Operations and Major General Sandeep S Sharda were present in the press conference.

'Thier planes were prevented from entering inside our border'

On being asked about how many Pakistani planes were downed, Air Marshal AK Bharti said, "Their planes were prevented from entering inside our border...Definitely, we have downed a few planes...Definitely, there are losses on their side which we have inflicted. We would not like to hazard a guess out here, I have the numbers and we are getting into technical details to establish it."

"Whatever methods and whatever means we have chosen, it had the desired effects on the enemy targets. How many casualties? How many injuries? Our aim was not to inflict casualties, but in case there have been, it is for them to count. Our job is to hit the target, not to count the body bags," he added.

"Have we achieved our objectives of decimating the terrorist camps, and the answer is a thumping Yes and the results are for the whole world to see," he futher added.

Air Marshal AK Bharti said that India struck Pakistani airbases, command centres, military infrastructure, and air defence systems across the entire Western Front in a coordinated and calibrated manner.

