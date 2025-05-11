The Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Sunday (May 11) paid tributes to the Indian bravehearts who lost their lives in Operation Sindoor and ceasefire violations. The DGMOs also confirmed that as many as 100 terrorists were killed and the Pakistan Army also suffered casualties.

"I pay my solemn homage to my five fallen colleagues and brothers from the armed forces and civilians who tragically lost their lives in Operation Sindoor. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families...Their sacrifices shall always be remembered...," DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said.

"Pak Army approximately lost 35 to 40 personnel between May 7 to 10," DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said. They added that India's target was terror camps and not Army instalments. It was only when Pakistan attacked the Indian Army installations, that India responded.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had on Saturday evening confirmed that India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10. EAM S Jaishankar also reiterated the same but also said that the country will continue its "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Misri said in his ceasefire announcement, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours ."

Explosions and drone attacks were reported after an understanding was reached regarding the current situation between the DGMOs of both nations. India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri issued a statement and told Pakistan to deal with the situation with “seriousness and responsibility”. No outbreak of hostilities was reported after Misri issued the statement.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched a series of actions against Pakistan, including putting into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling its diplomats, calling back Indian officials from Islamabad, and closing the Attari border. India also closed its airspace for Pakistani flights and imposed a ban on ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities.

