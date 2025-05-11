Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during talks with US Vice President JD Vance on May 9, over the de-escalation agreement with Pakistan said India will give a "devastating" reply to Islamabad if they do anything, said sources on Operation Sindoor.

Advertisment

"If Pakistani do anything, they will get response, more devasting than anything," said PM Modi to Vance, according to the sources.

It was also said that after the Pakistani attack on May 10, India responded fiercly.

"After the Pakistani attack , we responded with hell fire on 10th, targeted 8 facility. Attacks carried out with precision weapons", said the sources.

Advertisment

"Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzzafrabad ko mitti mai milya. We achieved this in 30 min", they further added.

When asked what was the need for Operation Sindoor, the sources said, Pahalgam terror attack was a 'big line crossed'; Pakistan cannot carry on with cross border terrorism. We have given a significant signalling.

It is learnt that after the ceasefire and airspace violations on night of May 10-11, the COAS reviewed the security situation with the Army Commanders of the Western Borders and granted them full authority for counteraction in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached between boththe countries.