Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has given the green light to all Army Commanders in the western borders to launch counteraction if the understanding reached between India and Pakistan's the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) on May 10 is violated.

"Consequent to the ceasefire and airspace violations on night of 10-11 May 2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS [Chief of the Army Staff] reviewed the security situation with the Army Commanders of the Western Borders," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

"The COAS has granted full authority to the Army Commanders for counteraction in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached vide the DGMO talks of 10 May 2025," the army said.

Explosions and drone attacks were reported after an understanding was reached regarding the current situation between the DGMOs of both nations. India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri issued a statement and told Pakistan to deal with the situation with “seriousness and responsibility”. No outbreak of hostilities was reported after Misri issued the statement.

An hour before the announcement, sources had said India will consider any future act of terror by Pakistan an act of war, and will respond accordingly.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had on Saturday evening confirmed that India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10. EAM S Jaishankar also reiterated the same but also said that the country will continue its "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Misri said in his ceasefire announcement, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours ."

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched a series of actions against Pakistan, including putting into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling its diplomats, calling back Indian officials from Islamabad, and closing the Attari border. India also closed its airspace for Pakistani flights and imposed a ban on ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities.

