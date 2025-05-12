Indian armed forces confirmed on Monday that a Pakistani Mirage fighter jet was brought down during Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army also shared a video showing the wreckage of a Pakistani Mirage on its handle on the social media platform X.

Senior commanders from the Indian armed forces, Director General of Military Operations Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Air Operations Air Vice Marshal AK Bharti, and Director General of Naval Operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod, held a joint press briefing in New Delhi on Monday to share details of Operation Sindoor, the second such interaction within 24 hours.



At the briefing, Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai further stated that India’s multi-layered counter-drone and air defence systems successfully thwarted all Pakistani air attacks on the night of May 9 and 10.



The officials confirmed that India’s defence systems successfully destroyed Chinese- and Turkish-made drones as well as PL-15 missiles and prevented them from entering Indian airspace.



“All our military bases, systems, and equipment remain fully functional, and if needed in the future, are ready for operation,” the armed forces said.

“Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and took them head-on. Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system. Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade,” Air Vice Marshal AK Bharti said at the briefing.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 when terrorists killed 26 unarmed civilians.

The Indian intelligence services linked the attack to the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, and to elements within Pakistan’s military establishment.



India and Pakistan had reached an understanding on Saturday to cease all firings and military actions on land, air, and sea, effective from 5 pm that day.



In the press briefing on Sunday, the DGMO shared that at least 100 terrorists were eliminated in the precision strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, and around 35-40 personnel of the Pakistani Army were killed in the escalation over the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with key government officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, NSA Ajit Doval, and all three service chiefs—General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh—on Monday morning.



The government also announced that PM Modi will address the nation at 8 pm Monday.