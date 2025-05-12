Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan stated that a constellation of at least 10 satellites was continuously operational, serving strategic purposes to safeguard the nation's citizens and ensure their safety and security.

Advertisment

At the 5th convocation ceremony of Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal, the ISRO chief highlighted the organisation's efforts to safeguard the nation amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

"At least 10 satellites are continuously working round-the-clock for the strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country," the ISRO Chairman said.

"You all know about our neighbours. If we have to ensure the safety of our country, we have to serve through our satellites. We have to monitor our 7,000 km seashore areas. We have to monitor the entire Northern part continuously. Without satellite and drone technology, we can't achieve that," V Narayanan said.

Advertisment

WATCH | Operation Sindoor: India-Pakistan DGMOs to discuss India-Pakistan agreement

'Operation Sindoor is symbol of India's political, social and strategic willpower': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Advertisment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday (May 11), said that the Indian Army has brought justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack through 'Operation Sindoor'.

"...The anti-India & terror organisations which attacked the crown of Bharat Mata (Kashmir) and erased the 'sindoor' from several families, Indian armed forces got justice for them through Operation Sindoor. So, the entire country is expressing gratitude to the Indian armed forces," the India defence minister said at the inauguration of the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

"Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation but also the symbol of India's political, social and strategic willpower. This operation against terrorism was also the display of India's willpower and military power & capability. We have shown that whenever India will take any action against terrorism, even the land beyond border won't be safe for terrorists and their leaders," he added.

India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, where Pakistani terrorists opened fire and killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran meadow on April 22.