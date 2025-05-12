Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai hailed the "140 crore countrymen" for supporting the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, under which nine terror sites were targeted in PoK and Pakistan.

While speaking at the press briefing on Operation Sindoor on Monday (May 12), Ghai said, "I cannot here not mention our 140 crore countrymen who stood behind us with their prayers and goodwill, urging and inspiring us to achieve our mission and objectives."

"For that, we salute you. You are indeed the best. Jai Hind!" he added.

'The fight was with terrorists, the Pak army made it their war'

Meanwhile, the Air Marshal AK Bharti made it clear in the briefing that India's fight was with the terrorists and not the Pakistani army. Reiterating the fact, he said, "The damage to Pakistan was something they brought upon themselves."

"Our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure and not with the Pakistan military," said Air Marshal AK Bharti

"However, it is a pity that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for the terrorists, which compelled us to respond in kind," he added.

'Their planes were prevented from entering inside our border'

On being asked about how many Pakistani planes were downed, Air Marshal AK Bharti said, "Their planes were prevented from entering inside our border...Definitely, we have downed a few planes...Definitely, there are losses on their side which we have inflicted. We would not like to hazard a guess out here, I have the numbers and we are getting into technical details to establish it."