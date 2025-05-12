Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, on Monday (May 12) said that Virat Kohli is his favourite cricketer during the press briefing by DGMOs of all three services on Operation Sindoor that India carried out in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam last month.

DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai tried to explain the Indian Army's action using cricket metaphor.

DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said, "Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough. I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is also one of my favourites. In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two Australian bowlers, Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson destroyed the batting lineup of England, and then Australia gave a proverb - "Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don't get ya, Lillee must". If you see the layers, you'll understand what I am trying to say. Even if you crossed all the layers, one of the layers of this grid system will hit you ."

#WATCH | Delhi | DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says, "Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough... I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is one of my favourites. In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two… pic.twitter.com/B3egs6IeOA — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).