Indian politicians and diplomats have come to the defence of India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri after he received immense trolling on the social media platform X. People on the internet attacked the foreign secretary, who is on the post since 2024, after Misri gave a stetement on Saturday (May 10) that India and Pakistan has reached an agreement.

Pakistan violated the agreed ceasefire just hours after it was announced. Misri said India responded to Pakistan for its ceasefire violation but stands firm on the agreement. After this, some X users attacked Misri for not taking stricter action against Pakistan.

People also attacked Misri's daughter, Didon Misri, who is based in London. She was accused of providing legal support to Rohingya refugees.

Misri's daughter works at a global firm, Herbert Smith Freehills. Didon reportedly interned with the UN High Commission for Refugees in Myanmar during her years at law school in India. Her duties involved providing research support to the UNHCR, which dealt with several international humanitarian issues at the time, including the subject of Rohingya refugees.

After the constant online attack, Misri locked his profile on X.

'U tterly shamefu l'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi came out strongly in support of Misri after the online attacks on him.

“Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and honest, hard-working diplomat working tirelessly for our nation. Our civil servants work under the executive. This must be remembered and they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by the executive/or any political leadership running Watan E Aziz,” Owaisi said on X.

Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao wrote, “It’s utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground whatsoever for his vilification. Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop—stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down."

