India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday (May 10), hours after the announcement, Pakistan violated it. Two days after, the Indian Army said 'the night remained largely peaceful.'

Border states has blackouts and other precautionary measures in place as the military intercepted the drones targets from the Pakistani side. And now, two days after the ceasefire was announced, the army said, "The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu & Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days."