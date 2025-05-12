Hamas, in a significant development in the ongoing Gaza conflict, has announced that it would release a US-Israeli hostage, as it revealed that it was engaged in direct talks with the United States in ceasefire negotiations.

"Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, a dual US national, will be released as part of efforts towards a ceasefire," said Hamas in its statement, as reported by AFP.

Gaza militants still hold 58 people hostage, including 34 believed to be dead.

Who is Edan Alexander?

As per the Palestinian militant group, the hostage, Edan Alexander, was an Israeli soldier and a dual US national.

The group described the release as part of efforts to reach a ceasefire and reopen humanitarian aid crossings into the war-ravaged territory.

21-year-old Israeli soldier Edan Alexander's family confirmed they had been notified that he might be released "in the coming days."

US President Donald Trump, on Truth Social, hailed the development as "monumental news", calling it a "good faith gesture" and an encouraging sign that negotiations may soon bear fruit.

"Hopefully, this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict," he added.

In a joint statement, Egypt and Qatar — key mediators in the long-running negotiations — also welcomed the move as "a gesture of goodwill and an encouraging step toward a return to the negotiating table".

Speaking to AFP, a Hamas official confirmed that there was "progress made ... notably on the entry of aid to the Gaza Strip" during discussions with US representatives.

Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza

Despite the optimism, Israeli airstrikes continued across Gaza, reports AFP. The enclave's civil defence agency reported at least 12 deaths on Sunday, including four children, in ongoing bombardments of Khan Yunis and Gaza City.

Israel has once again vowed to keep fighting. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office reaffirmed that any future "negotiations will take place under fire, with a commitment to achieving all the objectives of the war".

