Hamas's armed wing, on Saturday (May 11), released a video showing two Israeli hostages alive in Gaza.

In the clip, one of the captives made a plea calling for an end to the ongoing 19-month war.

The hostages were identified by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group as Elkana Bohbot and Yosef Haim Ohana, who were held captive during Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

The three-minute-long footage, released by Hamas's Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, showed one of the hostages, 36-year-old Bohbot, visibly weak and lying on the floor wrapped in a blanket, according to news agency AFP.

Whereas the second hostage, 24-year-old Ohana, speaks in Hebrew, urging the Israeli government to end the Gaza war and secure the release of all remaining captives.

In a statement, Bohbot's family said that "Elkana and Yosef are crying out to be saved. While all the people of Israel hear their calls, a handful of decision-makers refuse to listen," echoing criticism of the Israeli government for failing to bring back the hostages.

"How much more can we bear? How much more can they endure? The fact that they are still there is a disgrace," the family said.

This comes after Israel's security cabinet okayed a plan to expand its military operations in Gaza.

'Conquest of Gaza Strip'

The plan, according to an Israeli political source, includes the "conquest" of the Palestinian territory and promotion of Gazan emigration.

"The plan will include, among other things, the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of the territories, moving the Gaza population south for their protection," said the source.

The official further added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "continues to promote" US President Donald Trump's plan for the voluntary departure of Gazans to neighbouring countries such as Jordan or Egypt.

The decision was made overnight, hours after the military announced the call-up of tens of thousands of reservists to expand the offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The security cabinet, including Netanyahu and several Israeli ministers, "unanimously approved" the plan aimed at defeating Hamas and securing the return of hostages held in Gaza.

The official source said that the plan included "powerful strikes against Hamas", without sharing further details on their nature.

Army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, on Sunday (May 4), said that the military was calling up "tens of thousands" of reservists to expand its war in Gaza.

The cabinet also gave a green signal to the "possibility of humanitarian distribution" in the besieged Palestinian enclave, which has been under full Israeli blockade since March 2.

The cabinet "approved by a large majority the possibility of a humanitarian distribution, if necessary, to prevent Hamas from taking control of the supplies and to destroy its governance capabilities. During the cabinet discussion, it was mentioned that there is currently enough food in Gaza," said the official.