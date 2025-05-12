In the second edition of the special Operation Sindoor Air Marshal AK Bharti made it clear that India's fight was with the terrorists and not the Pakistani army. Reiterating the fact, he said, 'the damage to Pakistan was something they brought upon themselves.'

"Our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure and not with Pakistan military," said Air Marshal AK Bharti

"However, it is a pity that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for the terrorists, which compelled us to respond in kind," he added.