During the press briefing on Operation Sindoor on Monday (May 12), Air Marshal AK Bharti said that whether it is a Turkish drone or anything else, it fails in front of the technology of India.

"The Indian military shows the debris of a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile ... the wreckage of the Turkish-origin YIHA and Songar drones that were shot down by India has also been shown," Bharti said in the briefing.

He further added that all the military bases of India remain operational.

"All our military bases, all our systems continue to remain fully operational and ready to undertake any future missions should the need so arise," Bharti added.

'The fight was with terrorists, the Pak army made it their war'

Bharti made it clear in the briefing that India's fight was with the terrorists and not the Pakistani army. Reiterating the fact, he said, "The damage to Pakistan was something they brought upon themselves."

"Our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure and not with the Pakistan military," said Air Marshal AK Bharti

"However, it is a pity that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for the terrorists, which compelled us to respond in kind," he added.

'You're indeed the best'

Meanwhile, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai hailed the "140 crore countrymen" for supporting the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, under which nine terror sites were targeted in PoK and Pakistan.