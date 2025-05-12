The Indian Air Force carried out strikes across Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and even hit key installations near Karachi, including a site at the Malir Cantonment in Karachi.

Air Marshal AK Bharti, the Director-General of Operations for the IAF, said in a special press briefing that part of India’s “measured and calibrated” response to Pakistan’s attack by drones, missile strikes, small arms fire, and artillery shelling across the border was the targeting of military installations, including a surface-to-air missile site at the Malir Cantonment near Karachi.

Malir Cantonment is a military base about 35 km from the port city of Karachi, deep inside Pakistan, about 1200 km from the popular crossing point of the Wagah border.



The Air Force also targeted a radar site in Lahore and another close to Gujranwala in Pakistan’s Punjab province, he said.



The Air Force successfully targeted Pakistani military installations near Karachi following confirmation of the Navy’s role in Operation Sindoor—India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack by a proxy of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The Navy’s carrier battle groups, submarines, and aviation assets had been deployed outside the harbour in Karachi to pin down Pakistani maritime forces, said Vice Admiral AN Pramod in the Sunday press briefing.

“The Indian Navy remained in a “deterrent posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, at a time of our choosing,” he said.

This, Vice Admiral Pramod said, “compelled Pakistani naval and air units to be in a defensive posture, mostly inside harbours or very close to the coast...” for the duration of the conflict.

Operation Sindoor was a 25-minute precision strike, launched at 1.05 am on May 7, against four terrorist camps in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Over 100 terrorists were killed, and terror infrastructure was incapacitated.



The strike provoked a military counterattack from Pakistan, which fired waves of drones and missiles at military establishments and facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab, leading to air raid sirens and blackouts in cities.



India launched “swift and calibrated responses” that targeted Pakistani air bases in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, and Rahim Yar Khan.



"Pakistan’s attacks in response caused limited damage... to equipment and personnel at air bases at Udhampur (in J&K), Pathankot and Adampur (in Punjab), and Bhuj (in Gujarat),” India said.



The two sides settled on a ceasefire on Saturday, May 10, and peace has held since.



India has warned Pakistan that violations will incur a more forceful military response.