Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 12) addressed the nation two days after the India-Pakistan ceasefire and warned that the retaliation against Pakistan remains on hold.

He said that the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force remain on alert and have "just paused" for now.

The Indian defence will take action according to Pakistan's behaviour, PM Modi said.

"We have only paused our retaliatory action on Pakistan’s terrorist and military infrastructures for now. In upcoming days, every step taken by Pakistan will be keenly observed based on the approach and conduct it adopts," he stressed.