Operation Sindoor PM Modi national address: In his first address to the nation since Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 12) declared that the military response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which the armed forces struck on terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and killed more than 100 terrrorists on May 7, will now be India's new policy.

"Operation Sindoor, is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line against terrorism," Modi said in the televised national address. "It has created a new normal".

First, there will be a befitting reply to acts of terrorism

The first pillar of this policy, Modi said, would be decisive retaliation. Any terrorists attack against India will be met with a strong and resolute response, he said, adding India will retaliate on its own terms, targeting terror hubs at their roots.

"We will go to all those places and do strict action, from where the roots of terrorism emanate," he said.

Second, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail

Modi said that the second pillar of this new policy would be that India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats or blackmail.

" Any terrorist safe haven operating under the assurance of nuclear blackmail [by Pakistan against India], will face precise and decisive strikes," he said.

Third, India will make no distinction between terror sponsors and terrorists

The third pillar of this new policy, said Modi, will be that India will no longer see terrorist leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities.

"Through Operation Sindoor, the world has seen the reality of Pakistan, when its top miltary officers lined up to bid farewell to slain terrorists. This is the biggest evidence of state-sponsored terrorism."

In order to save India and its citizens from any danger, we will continously take steps, he said.

Noting that India has always defeated Pakistan in wars, he said that now, Operation Sindoor has added a new policy to it.

Age of made-in-India weapons has started

"We have shown our capabilities on land and on air, and along with that, we estabilshed our dominance in new age warfare also," Modi said.

Operation Sindoor, said Modi, proved the effectiveness of the 'Made in India' policies.

"Today, the world is seeing that in the warfare of 21st century, it is the age of made-in-India defence equipments," he added.

Modi said that India's unity is its biggest strength against all forms of terrorism.

Referring to his own comments that this is not the age of war - which he had made in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict - Modi said: "Surely, this is not the age of war, but it is also not the age of terrorism either."

"Zero tolerance towards terror is a gurantee for a better future world'," he said.

Pakistan will be destroyed by terrorism; blood and water cannot flow together

He warned that, the way Pakistan is giving succour to terrorism, one day it will be destroyed by it.

"If Pakistan wants to save itself, it has to clean up its terror infrastructure. There is no way to peace other than this."

"Terror and talk cannot go together, terror and trade cannot happen together, and water and blood also cannot flow together," Modi said.



"I will also tell the global community today, that it has been our declared policy, that if there are to be talks with Pakistan, it will be on terrorism only, and on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir only," Modi added.