In 2017, the entire nation was shocked by the story of Uzma Ahmed, who was rescued from Pakistan and called the "daughter of India" by then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Eight years later, John Abraham's film The Diplomat brings her story to the silver screen, depicting the real-life ordeal of Uzma and how the Indian envoy, J.P. Singh, played a pivotal role in bringing her back.

John Abraham's The Diplomat

Directed by Shivam Nair, the film is set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations and revolves around Indian diplomat J.P. Singh, who played a crucial role in bringing Uzma back to her country.

Released in March, the movie had a decent box office run. Weeks later, it was released on Netflix, where it has been receiving a positive response from the audience.

Apart from Abraham, the movie stars Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, among others.

The Uzma Ahmed Case

Uzma Ahmed, an Indian national, got trapped in Pakistan by a man named Tahir Ali. The story began in Malaysia, where Uzma met Tahir and fell in love with him, thinking he was a genuine person. After returning from Malaysia, she travelled to Pakistan as a tourist. However, upon reaching the south-asian country, her life turned into a nightmare when she discovered the truth about Tahir, who was already married and a father of four children.

By the time she realised the truth about Tahir, it was too late. She was forced to marry him on a gunpoint. After being tortured for days and kept in captivity, she took a brave step to find a way return to India. After planning and tricking Tahir, she visited the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, where she narrated her ordeal to the then Deputy High Commissioner, J.P. Singh, who went on to do every possible thing to ensure Uzma's return safely.

As per Financial Express, Uzma said, “I went to Pakistan as a tourist. The situation changed there so fast that I couldn’t notice when Tahir gave me a sleeping pill and when I slept. From my point of view, it was kidnapping because I wasn’t aware that the situation would change so drastically after crossing the Wagah Border.''

Who is JP Singh?

The movie explores the crucial role played by diplomat J.P. Singh in rescuing Uzma Ahmed, as he navigated numerous challenges and complex cross-border conversations, especially due to the tensions between the two countries that had always persisted.

Singh, Jitender Pal Singh, is a 2002-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer who worked tirelessly for Uzma's release. As per the reports, Singh has been part of several of India's crucial diplomatic missions.

Uzma was allowed to return to her country after a legal battle in the Islamabad High Court.