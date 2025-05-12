US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 12) reacted to the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement saying "It could have been a bad nuclear war."

"My administration helped India and Pakistan ceasefire. They were not going to stop. I want to thank both the leadership. It could have been a bad nuclear war. I also want to thank Rubio for this," Trump said.

"Come on, we’re going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let’s stop it. Stop it. If you stop it we do trade. If you don’t stop we don’t do any trade. People have never used trade the way I use it. And all of a sudden they said I think we’re going to stop … Trade was a big reason," Trump said.

Earlier on Saturday Trump posted on Truth Social, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries for using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

India however maintains that a ceasefire agreement was reached after talks between the DGMOs of the two nations on Saturday (May 10). The talks were initiated by Pakistan